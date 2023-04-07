(432 Hz music !!! ) 2 latin pieces on guitar: Baden Powel: Retrato Brasileiro// Valsa sem Nome

(432 Hz music !!! ) 2 latin pieces on guitar: Baden Powel: Retrato Brasileiro// Valsa sem NomePLEASE READ BURKHARD HEIMS 6 DIMENSIONAL THEORIE ABOUT OUR WORLD

pdf file for free.

http://heim-theory.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Illobrand_von_Ludwiger-The_New_Worldview_of_the_Physicist_Burkhard_Heim.pdf

The New Worldview of the Physicist Burkhard Heim Burkhard Heim explains his Theory in Speeches, Interviews and private Conversations by Illobrand von Ludwiger . I have meet Mr. Ludwiger personally, he is a friend from Burkhard Heim and very and very confirm in Quantum Physics and so so called Extraterrestrial lifeforms and the theory of a 6 dimensional world . Some are saying that also a 12 dimensional theory can be formed. In that higher dimensional you will find good and the angles.