Red Pill Nation Hangout #473-2 Year in Review

2025 Year in Review

News- 1:24:44

A) Siege of Ice Facilities

B) Immigration Issues

C )The Attacking Of Teslas

D) Charlie Kirk Assassination

E) Iryna Zarutska murder

E) Mass Immigration Protests in Britain, Scottish girl defends her myself from Creeps

F) IOC Transgenders

G) Shooting at Bondi Beach, Minnesota,

Culture- 38:26

A) Emilia Perez at the Oscars

B) Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni

C ) Cancellations (Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern, LGTBQ Characters)

D) Sydney Sweeny Great Jeans

E) Weinstein gets appeal

F) P Diddy sentenced

G) Internet Corruption (YouTube, Bluesky, Twitch, Stripe, Go Fund Me, Fake Twitter Political Accounts)

H) Infighting Starting amoung Conservatives

I) Worst year in decades for Hollywood productions

Politics- 1:11:37

A) Trade war between Canada & US

B) Alberta Separation

C ) Marine Le Pen, Jair Bolsonaro facing prosecution

D) Trump puts National Guard in DC

E) Japan, Nepal and France collapse in same week

F) Antifa Declared Terrorist Organization

G) Mysterious Deaths of AFD candidates in Germany

H) Seditious Six

I) Welfare Scam in Minnesota (Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar)

J) Great Britain free speech protection of online content

Manosphere- 1:32:20

A) Democrats hire Feminist overweight Female Leftist (Olivia Juliana) to win back male vote

B) Charges against Andrew Tate dropped, and boxing match, Lauren Southern accusation

C) Japan Bachelor Tax

D) Andrew Wilson (Tomi Lahren, dishonest debate content)

E) Collective Shout Censorship

F) CBC and CNN do really bad stories about the Manosphere

G) Female Dating Coach Sadia Khan caught being a married man’s side chick

H) Woke Poker Feminist (Abby Merk) Exposed for Hypocrisy

I) Doordash Girl gets caught lying facing prosecution

J) World Junior Five found not guilty





