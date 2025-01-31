BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TONY VS ⚤ LGBTQPEIEIO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
157 views • 3 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rd_85oXzw1s


Best Tony LC Sign Compilation 4: Tony vs LGBT - YouTube


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GjiL-49_AVA


Source: https://youtube.com/shorts/rd_85oXzw1s


Just a bunch of stories to follow:


THEY AREN'T HIDING IT ANYMORE! BIDEN OPENLY BECOMES A MASTER MASON OF THE BLACK PRINCE HALL ORDER!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El_NzO91jfI&pp=ygU8VEhFWSBBUkVOJ1QgSElESU5HIElUIEFOWU1PUkUhIEJJREVOIE9QRU5MWSBCRUNPTUVTIEEgTUFTVEVS


Dot-Connector: Ep151 : Behind the Smokescreen – Business as Usual


https://old.bitchute.com/video/ivcDWqzn4wSM/


Lockheed Martin Executive Remotely Controls UH-60 Black Hawk from 300 Miles Away During Demo at AUSA Symposium

The flight simulated ‘contested logistics operations’ where a ground crew hooked up a sling load to the helicopter remotely controlled through the MATRIX


https://theaviationist.com/2024/10/22/uh-60-black-hawk-matrix-demo-ausa-symposium/


This interview by Dick Palm, senior editor, of Ms. Oaks representing a VERY perverted group OUTMAINE is despicable. The statements by Out Maine are grounds for arrest and Dick Palm should be fired and the station license restricted.


https://www.wagmtv.com/2025/01/10/intervention-aroostook-out-maine/


Literally promoting gender programming to children as young as 9 and boasting "without parental consent"


Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation – The White House

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Policy and


https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/protecting-children-from-chemical-and-surgical-mutilation/

Keywords
groomingtransapocalypsedo what thou wiltmulti pronged offensivetony vs lgbtqpeieio
