TONY VS ⚤ LGBTQPEIEIO

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rd_85oXzw1s
Best Tony LC Sign Compilation 4: Tony vs LGBT - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GjiL-49_AVA
Source: https://youtube.com/shorts/rd_85oXzw1s
Just a bunch of stories to follow:
THEY AREN'T HIDING IT ANYMORE! BIDEN OPENLY BECOMES A MASTER MASON OF THE BLACK PRINCE HALL ORDER!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El_NzO91jfI&pp=ygU8VEhFWSBBUkVOJ1QgSElESU5HIElUIEFOWU1PUkUhIEJJREVOIE9QRU5MWSBCRUNPTUVTIEEgTUFTVEVS
Dot-Connector: Ep151 : Behind the Smokescreen – Business as Usual
https://old.bitchute.com/video/ivcDWqzn4wSM/
Lockheed Martin Executive Remotely Controls UH-60 Black Hawk from 300 Miles Away During Demo at AUSA Symposium
The flight simulated ‘contested logistics operations’ where a ground crew hooked up a sling load to the helicopter remotely controlled through the MATRIX
https://theaviationist.com/2024/10/22/uh-60-black-hawk-matrix-demo-ausa-symposium/
This interview by Dick Palm, senior editor, of Ms. Oaks representing a VERY perverted group OUTMAINE is despicable. The statements by Out Maine are grounds for arrest and Dick Palm should be fired and the station license restricted.
https://www.wagmtv.com/2025/01/10/intervention-aroostook-out-maine/
Literally promoting gender programming to children as young as 9 and boasting "without parental consent"
Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation – The White House
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Policy and
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/protecting-children-from-chemical-and-surgical-mutilation/