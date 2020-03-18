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"SECRET RULERS OF THE WORLD"/"RING OF POWER" PART 1
Chinese Health Fitness
Chinese Health Fitness
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91 views • March 18, 2020
EXCELLENT two part video series explaining the REAL RULERS of the world and the GREAT DECEPTIONS that have occurred and how, unless you've done a lot of research into what's typically considered "Conspiracy Theories", just about everything you think you know is WRONG.

While I don't agree with EVERY little thing in this video, mostly the sometimes erroneous biblical statements, for the most part about 97% of this video is very accurate as I used to look into these things long before the internet became a thing.
Keywords
evilsatanconspiracy theoryrothschildspentagonthermiteoperation northwoodspharaohs911 world trade centerterrorism ring of power
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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