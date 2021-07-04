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Hugo Talks Spot On
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125 views • July 04, 2021
I made this video as an extension to the arguments of Hugo Talks, with whom I fully agree on every point he has raised.
See what you think.
Thanks
Original video here
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/No-Jab-No-Pay-Aussie-Threats-Hugo-Talks-Some-More--lockdown:7?
See what you think.
Thanks
Original video here
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/No-Jab-No-Pay-Aussie-Threats-Hugo-Talks-Some-More--lockdown:7?
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