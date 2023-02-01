Rocket and cannon artillery clear the way for infantry near Ugledar
In the beginning, the crews helped to storm the forest plantations near the city, now they are hitting the fortifications in the eastern part of Vugledar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.