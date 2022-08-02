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OAN: Hundreds of professional athletes collapsing on field, dying from mysterious heart complications
One America News Network reports.
Professional athletes all over the world are mysteriously collapsing during games, many of them having to be carried from the field after suffering heart complications and even cardiac arrest. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
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