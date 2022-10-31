Fighting in the Starobilsk direction

Chronicle of battles for October 26-30, 2022





🔻Fighting for Kyslivka — Orlyanske heights





▪️Ukrainian formations do not stop launching suicidal attempts to bypass the heights in the Kislovka-Orlyanske sector and take Russian positions. Some of the units that participated in the failed offensives, due to high losses, refuse to go on assault.





🔻Fighting in the Berestove — Kuzemivka area





The Ukrainian command set the task of breaking through the Russian defense at any cost and exiting the Nyzhnia Duvanka-Svatove highway.





▪️Numerous enemy attacks were repulsed, and the advancing units were driven back, and retreated to their original positions in the Kharkov region.





Having rotated, the ukrainian formations once again tried to squeeze the RF Armed Forces out of Kuzemivka. Having suffered losses, the enemy was forced to retreat.





▪️Russian troops carried out a successful counterattack on ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Zherebets' River. Novosadove was recaptured and Makiivka was completely cleared. Ukrainian formations, mixed with foreign mercenaries, repeatedly tried to recapture Makiivka, but failed.





🔻Fighting for Chervonopopivka





Another area of regular clashes was Chervonopopivka: the Armed Forces of Ukraine were advancing from Terny and Torske.





▪️Regardless of their own losses, the Ukrainian command is trying to starve out the Russian troops, constantly introducing new reinforcements into the unit.





🔻For a week of fighting, the Ukrainian formations failed to complete any of the assigned tasks. The Russian troops not only withstood all the attacks, but also returned some of the lost positions, continuing to strengthen the front line.



