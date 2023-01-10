Create New Account
Exposing Keneth Copeland Benny Hinn Keneth Hagin Reinhard Bonnke and TB Joshua This is blasphemy
Walter Veith addresses the blasphemy that is going on with some TV ministries. Popularity is 254,221 views on Oct 20, 2022. He shares that the Toronto Blessing is to soften up Christians to accept New Age Christ. Walter reads a note about Benjamin Creme, the person who represented Maitreya (or the New Age Christ) who was interviewed and questioned about his opinion regarding the Toronto Blessing. He admitted it to be good and used to get fundamental Christians to accept the New Age Christ. Mirrored  

Keywords
maitreyabenjamin cremetoronto blessingneew age christ

