Canadian Doctor: Vaccinated Likely To Die Within 3 Years

Posted by moku 7 days ago (July 26, 2021) Coronavirus / COVID-19 Newsvidmax.comWell Known Canadian Doctor Explains What Happens To Your Cells When You Get The COVID Vaccines And It's TerrifyingAn outspoken B.C. doctor threatened with losing his license is sounding the alarm on “inevitable” damage to blood vessels by the COVID-19 vaccines.In a recent online interview, Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family physician of 28 years in Lytton, B.C., offered a grim prognosis for jab recipients.“In a single dose of a Moderna vaccine, there are 40 trillion messenger RNA molecules,” Hoffe said. Three-quarters of these molecules leave the arm of the injection, circulate through the bloodstream, and end up in the tiny capillary vessels.“These little packages of the genes are absorbed into the cells around the blood vessels of the vascular endothelium. The packages open, the genes are released, your body then gets to work reading these genes and manufacturing trillions and trillions of COVID spike proteins.”Hoffe said even though there are 40 trillion mRNA genes, each gene can produce “many, many COVID spike proteins. And the purpose of the spike proteins is that your body recognizes this as a foreign protein and will make antibodies against it so that you’re then protected against COVID.”But this antibody response comes at a heavy price, he said.“The spike protein…becomes part of the cell wall of ….these cells that line your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth so that your blood flows smoothly. Now you have these little spiky bits sticking out,” Hoffe said.From here, “blood platelets circulate in your vessels…to detect a damaged vessel and block that vessel to stop bleeding. So when the platelet comes through the capillary, it suddenly hits all these little COVID spikes that are jutting into the inside of the vessel. It is absolutely inevitable that a blood clot will form.”Hoffe claimed the clots are “too small and too scattered” to show up on CT scans, angiograms, or MRIs, but are numerous enough to cause damage.“There’s some tissues in your body like intestine and liver and kidneys that can regenerate to quite a good degree. But brain and spinal cord and heart muscle and lungs do not. When they’re damaged, it’s permanent, like all these young people who are now getting myocarditis from these shots. They have permanently damaged hearts,” Hoffe said.“This is the terrifying concern. And not only is the long-term outlook very grim, but with each successive shot, the damage will add and add and add. It’s going to be cumulative.”Hoffe said 10 of his patients who took the jab have shortness of breath or ongoing neurological problems. When he began to see new and lasting issues in post-vaccination patients, he e-mailed local health care providers to say: “This is causing harm, should we be pausing this just to take stock?”Hoffe was subsequently forbidden by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia to say anything negative about the vaccine, lest he causes “vaccine hesitancy.” He was barred from the local emergency ward, but maintains his family practice.In recent weeks, Hoffe has sought patients who have received a COVID shot within the previous four to seven days. He gives them a D-dimer test, which is the only one that will indicate the presence of new clots.“So far 62% of them have evidence of clotting, which means that these blood clots are not rare. It means that the majority of people are getting blood clots that they have no idea that they’re even having,” he said.*mirror