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‘Black Lives Matter Is a Joke’ — Black D.C. Resident Tells Far-Left Group ‘Go to Chicago’
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39 views • June 03, 2020
“I don’t want our country to be portrayed like this,” said an African-now-American citizen, pointing to a group of George Floyd protesters in downtown Washington, DC, Sunday. Nestride Yumga, a D.C. resident, was told to shut up and leave when she voiced her opinion that Black Lives Matter protesters are “hypocrites.” “When black people kill black people, they don’t come out and do this crap.”
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