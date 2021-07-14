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FULL SHOW: Texas Republicans Vote To Arrest Democrats Who Abandoned Duties For Political Stunt In D.C.
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60 views • July 14, 2021
As the Democrats announce door to door vaccines and vaccine mandates introduced in Europe, vaccine manufacturers are announcing a change to their vaccine formula to avoid it from being so deadly. This should shock the world and show how diabolical the vaccine agenda is. This is a stage of the new world order tyranny, a stage at which can still be reversed peacefully. Meanwhile, the LGBTQIA+ agenda is being pushed harder than ever in Hollywood and children's schools. Anna Khait joins the War Room to discuss her experience as an undercover journalist who infiltered the Democrat socialist meetings. Anthony Fauci can’t stop being the biggest a**hole in American government.
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