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this is for those on the precipice of awakening or who know someone of the scam.
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419 views • May 14, 2021
About Author:
Amandha D Vollmer
Degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
Reiki Master,
BSc Herbalist,
Holistic Health Practitioner
Yum Naturals Emporium
e-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (705) 286-0001
Web: https://yumnaturals.store
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yummy.doctor
Not censored here:
https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
https://hyprr.com/profile/yumnaturals
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/ (showing signs on censorship)
https://vimeo.com/user74902399 (WHOOPS! Censored! Bye-bye Vimeo!)
My websites:
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/ (please register here https://yummy.doctor/my-account/ to be notified of videos and join in on the conversation)
Social Media Presence:
https://mewe.com/i-front/amandhavollmer
https://www.minds.com/doctor_yummy/
https://gab.com/Doctor_Yummy
Limited, shadow-banned, censored on these corrupt platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/amandhavollmerauthor
https://www.facebook.com/yumnaturals
https://www.facebook.com/Healing-with-DMSO-112782980419168
https://www.instagram.com/amandha.vollmer/
https://twitter.com/YumNaturals
I am also on Telegram @Amandha Vollmer and @Healthy Dose of Truth – YumNaturals Emporium
Amandha D Vollmer
BSc, Herbalist, Reiki Master,
Holistic Health Practitioner,
Degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
Yum Naturals Emporium
e-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (705) 286-0001
Web: yumnaturals.store
healingwithDMSO.com
yummy.doctor
Posted on May 12, 2021
COVID
Amandha D Vollmer
Degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
Reiki Master,
BSc Herbalist,
Holistic Health Practitioner
Yum Naturals Emporium
e-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (705) 286-0001
Web: https://yumnaturals.store
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yummy.doctor
Not censored here:
https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
https://hyprr.com/profile/yumnaturals
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/ (showing signs on censorship)
https://vimeo.com/user74902399 (WHOOPS! Censored! Bye-bye Vimeo!)
My websites:
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/ (please register here https://yummy.doctor/my-account/ to be notified of videos and join in on the conversation)
Social Media Presence:
https://mewe.com/i-front/amandhavollmer
https://www.minds.com/doctor_yummy/
https://gab.com/Doctor_Yummy
Limited, shadow-banned, censored on these corrupt platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/amandhavollmerauthor
https://www.facebook.com/yumnaturals
https://www.facebook.com/Healing-with-DMSO-112782980419168
https://www.instagram.com/amandha.vollmer/
https://twitter.com/YumNaturals
I am also on Telegram @Amandha Vollmer and @Healthy Dose of Truth – YumNaturals Emporium
Amandha D Vollmer
BSc, Herbalist, Reiki Master,
Holistic Health Practitioner,
Degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
Yum Naturals Emporium
e-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (705) 286-0001
Web: yumnaturals.store
healingwithDMSO.com
yummy.doctor
Posted on May 12, 2021
COVID
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