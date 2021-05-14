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this is for those on the precipice of awakening or who know someone of the scam.
Self-Government
Self-Government
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419 views • May 14, 2021
About Author:
Amandha D Vollmer
Degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
Reiki Master,
BSc Herbalist,
Holistic Health Practitioner

Yum Naturals Emporium
e-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (705) 286-0001
Web: https://yumnaturals.store
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yummy.doctor

Not censored here:
https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
https://hyprr.com/profile/yumnaturals
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/ (showing signs on censorship)
https://vimeo.com/user74902399 (WHOOPS! Censored! Bye-bye Vimeo!)

My websites:
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/ (please register here https://yummy.doctor/my-account/ to be notified of videos and join in on the conversation)

Social Media Presence:
https://mewe.com/i-front/amandhavollmer
https://www.minds.com/doctor_yummy/
https://gab.com/Doctor_Yummy

Limited, shadow-banned, censored on these corrupt platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/amandhavollmerauthor
https://www.facebook.com/yumnaturals
https://www.facebook.com/Healing-with-DMSO-112782980419168
https://www.instagram.com/amandha.vollmer/
https://twitter.com/YumNaturals

I am also on Telegram @Amandha Vollmer and @Healthy Dose of Truth – YumNaturals Emporium

Amandha D Vollmer
BSc, Herbalist, Reiki Master,
Holistic Health Practitioner,
Degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine

Yum Naturals Emporium
e-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (705) 286-0001
Web: yumnaturals.store
healingwithDMSO.com
yummy.doctor

Posted on May 12, 2021
COVID
Keywords
treasonfbiciafox newssean hannitydojluciferianismmsnbcanderson coopercbsseditionabcliarsoperation mockingbirdnprsubversivenews-maxccncia control of mainstream mediaintelligent communitycontrolled opposition media
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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