U.S. Colleges Teaching Hate: American Miseducation (Documentary)

Posted 31January2024 THE FREE PRESS:

In October last year, when Hamas attacked Israel, a new form of violent antisemitism instantly exploded onto American streets.





This newest strain of the oldest hatred comes not from far-right extremists, but from students and faculty at America’s most vaunted centers of learning.





In American Miseducation, Free Press correspondent Olivia Reingold travels to America’s most elite colleges—from UPenn to Columbia—to find the origins of campus antisemitism and to ask how the smartest people in the country became the source of so much hate.





