Schwinn Porter Bike Trailer - Minuteman Review #shorts

A bicycle trailer that can carry a deer carcass, firewood, water, groceries, firearms, and even a kiddo or two could prove extremely valuable in a societal collapse or grid down scenario.





I considered several brands of bike trailers and ended up choosing the Schwinn Porter Trailer. For the price, it is a capable bike trailer. While a two wheeled trailer, as opposed to a single wheeled one, is a liability on single track trails, I concluded that I wanted the load carrying capacity and stability of two wheels.





The Schwinn Porter is made of steel, so pretty durable, but not as lightweight as the more expensive aluminum trailers. It features large volume tires on alloy wheels…good for floating on sand and absorbing road shocks.





My old Tomac Cortez mountain bike pulled the trailer easily. Even with a heavy load of firewood, it towed well. My 3 year old grandson found it easy enough to tow with his tiny Early Rider balance bike. If you have multiple bikes, consider getting extra bike couplers.





Besides being so beneficial in a grid down world, it is a great way to get some exercise while getting groceries or heading to the gun range in our, currently, grid up world. More information see the link in the description.









