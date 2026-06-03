Israeli soldiers film themselves desecrating & destroying a church in Lebanon 🤬

Israeli soldiers film themselves desecrating and destroying a church in Lebanon.



@PressTV

Adding, also found at Press TV tonight, about the recent IDF attacks on the historical and residential areas of the ancient city of Tyre::

Israel kills 4, injures 127 in attack near hospital in southern Lebanon: Health ministry



At least four people have been killed and 127 others wounded after an Israeli airstrike struck the vicinity of Jabal Amel Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.



