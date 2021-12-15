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BASES2021 Sandi Adams Explains Agenda 21 in Detail
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305 views • December 15, 2021
United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 30, Sandi Adams explains the details. First seen by Bases at Karen Dodd's The Freedom Network's Uprise and Shine event in the late summer of 2021.
BASES2021 Christmas lectures present her data so it is clear and readable, so a Big screen can show her data.
Also see 2045.com for how the creatures (not human) who are attacking us, are planning full non-corporeal life, if at all, for us all.
In Star Trek parlance "BORG"
Part of the Bases lectures Series since 2011 (Ammach)
Recorded at Bouverie Hall, Peswey, Wiltshire Dec 11th 2021, the final booking for the year, as all the Christmas events were cancelled due to Boris Johnson's government complicity withthe WEF - UN Agenda 30
BASES2021 Christmas lectures present her data so it is clear and readable, so a Big screen can show her data.
Also see 2045.com for how the creatures (not human) who are attacking us, are planning full non-corporeal life, if at all, for us all.
In Star Trek parlance "BORG"
Part of the Bases lectures Series since 2011 (Ammach)
Recorded at Bouverie Hall, Peswey, Wiltshire Dec 11th 2021, the final booking for the year, as all the Christmas events were cancelled due to Boris Johnson's government complicity withthe WEF - UN Agenda 30
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