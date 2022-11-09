TCR 2022 - Episode 44

Arnis Luks interviews Robert Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/326/petitions-committee/news/173697/safety-of-covid19-vaccines-to-be-debated-by-mps/
CV19 Vax Destroys Hearts & Brains of Billions of People – Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-destroys-hearts-brains-of-billions-of-people-dr-sucharit-bhakdi/
World renowned microbiologist and virologist professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD has won many medical and scientific awards and has more than 300 peer reviewed research papers.
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/10/1651
https://rumble.com/v1qhs6k-cv19-vax-destroys-hearts-and-brains-of-billions-of-people-dr-sucharit-bhakd.html
https://www.booktopia.com.au/corona-false-alarm--karina-reiss/book/9781645020578.html
https://totalityofevidence.com/prof-sucharit-bhakdi/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/afp982HFmjcS/
https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/
https://www.worldtribune.com/dr-malone-highly-vaccinated-suffering-worse-outcomes-than-those-with-natural-immunity/
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
China's "Social Credit Score System" - Fact or Fiction?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAYnZREu-Mk
Western government & the Western media have deliberately lied about China operating a central "social credit score" system driven by political and ideological criteria. However the same Western sources admit upon further examination that this is a myth, that no such system exists, and the multitude of systems China does use are for tracking and punishing what would be considered serious offenses anywhere.
References:
Business Insider - China's 'social credit' system ranks citizens and punishes them with throttled internet speeds and flight bans if the Communist Party deems them untrustworthy: https://www.businessinsider.com/china-social-credit-system-punishments-and-rewards-explained-2018-4
WIRED - The complicated truth about China's social credit system: https://www.wired.co.uk/article/china-social-credit-system-explained
Guardian - China bans 23m from buying travel tickets as part of 'social credit' system: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/01/china-bans-23m-discredited-citizens-from-buying-travel-tickets-social-credit-system
SCMP - What is China’s social credit system and why is it controversial?: https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3096090/what-chinas-social-credit-system-and-why-it-controversial
ASPI - Sponsors: https://www.aspi.org.au/sponsors
ASPI - Funding: https://www.aspi.org.au/about-aspi/funding
Foreign Policy - China’s Social Credit System Is Actually Quite Boring: https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/09/15/china-social-credit-system-authoritarian/
Foreign Policy - China’s Orwellian Social Credit Score Isn’t Real: https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/11/16/chinas-orwellian-social-credit-score-isnt-real/
