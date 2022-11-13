Steven D Kelley - 'Alphaview' Interview - "War Mode" Podcast, Paul's (Mystic Taub) Part 2 - Nov 9, 2022

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#OccupyTheGetty
This is an mp3 radio show, given by "War Mode" Podcast on Patreon. It's an interview with Steven D Kelley. Thanks so much to Billy and Spud to furnish a link for Steven's tribe, at Telegram. The way you can find, "War Mode" is at,
https://warmode.libsyn.com/
It also gives the Patreon link there to listen to, the rest of the show for Part 2, like this one. Here are the details for Part 2 of their shows. https://www.patreon.com/WARMODE.
The following is a little about Steven D Kelley:
"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.
This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on
YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT, https://www.youtube.com/user/law17gun/featured
#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.
Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, but not PayPal.
Please help support Truth Cat Radio, with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please say on PP that it's for a 'Friend'.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join Steven's Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PC.
Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.
#Occupythegetty, #Stevendkelley