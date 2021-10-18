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The Failure of Mainstream Media | Dave Rubin and Stefan Molyneux
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91 views • October 18, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3425/the-failure-of-mainstream-media-dave-rubin-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3425-the-failure-of-mainstream-media-dave-rubin-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of another riot following a police shooting death, the mainstream media's bias is again fully visible. Dave Rubin joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the rise of the alternative media, the chaotic Charlotte riots, the thirst for political power, the difference between religion and government, contrasting cultural narratives, third party political candidates, the rise of Donald Trump and if the Republican Presidential candidate can be trusted or believed.
Dave Rubin is a comedian, TV personality and the host of The Rubin Report, a talk show about big ideas and free speech.
Website: http://www.rubinreport.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/rubinreport
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/rubinreport
Like baboons, our elected leaders are literally addicted to power
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/9228257/Like-baboons-our-elected-leaders-are-literally-addicted-to-power.html
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3425/the-failure-of-mainstream-media-dave-rubin-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3425-the-failure-of-mainstream-media-dave-rubin-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of another riot following a police shooting death, the mainstream media's bias is again fully visible. Dave Rubin joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the rise of the alternative media, the chaotic Charlotte riots, the thirst for political power, the difference between religion and government, contrasting cultural narratives, third party political candidates, the rise of Donald Trump and if the Republican Presidential candidate can be trusted or believed.
Dave Rubin is a comedian, TV personality and the host of The Rubin Report, a talk show about big ideas and free speech.
Website: http://www.rubinreport.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/rubinreport
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/rubinreport
Like baboons, our elected leaders are literally addicted to power
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/9228257/Like-baboons-our-elected-leaders-are-literally-addicted-to-power.html
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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