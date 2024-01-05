It's About To Get Real - Get Right With God Before It's Too Late!

END TIME NEWS REPORT 1.5
JUDGE PRESKA UNSEALS CACHE OF EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/breaking-judge-preska-unseals-cache-epstein-documents/
BOMB THREATS TRIGGER MASS EVACUATIONS ACROSS U.S.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bomb-threats-trigger-mass-evacuations-across-us/
CHINESE AND SAUDI CENTRAL BANKS SWAP CURRENCY
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-20/chinese-saudi-central-banks-sign-currency-swap-worth-7-billion
PREDICTED: OBIDEN ECONOMY WILL PRODUCE ANOTHER GREAT DEPRESSION
https://www.wnd.com/2023/10/bad-news-biden-economy-predicted-produce-another-great-depression/
NEW HAMPSHIRE SEEKS TO BAN ATMOSPHERIC GEOENGINEERING
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2024/01/nh-bill-seeks-to-ban-cloud-seeding-and-other-forms-of-atmospheric-geoengineering
EXTRENE COLD GRIPS NORDICS
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/extreme-cold-grips-nordics-breaking-25-year-record-106066642
REPORTS OF 8'10 CREATURES WALKING AROUND MIAMI MALL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxpy6n5G7mQ&t=17s
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.