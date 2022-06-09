Billy Wanka and The Vaccine Factory: Lethal Injections and Super Happy Rainbow Fun!

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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Billy Wanka and the Vaccine Factory: https://odysee.com/@worldevolution:8/Billy-Wanka-and-the-vaccine-factory:a\





Monkeypox Alert Level 2:

https://www.foxnews.com/health/cdc-monkeypox-alert-level-2-recommends-masks-travel

WHO Forced to Backdown:

https://www.onenation.org.au/who-forced-into-humili￼ating-backdown



