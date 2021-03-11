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"Good Man Down" Steve Gullo Tribute by Toots Sweet
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40 views • March 11, 2021
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There's certain times in life, when reality and fantasy are at odds with each other leaving you in a constant state of disbelief ..
Well, one year ago today, i lost a Brother, a Friend and a Mentor and i've been living in a surreal world, not fully able to understand what's missing in my life..
I wrote this song for a special someone who didn't realize just how many people he touched, in so many ways.. I should feel lucky to have been blessed with such a beautiful person in my life. but unfortunately, sadness and emptiness are a tough act to follow!!
Love you Steven .. Miss you so much.. May You R.I.P.
There's certain times in life, when reality and fantasy are at odds with each other leaving you in a constant state of disbelief ..
Well, one year ago today, i lost a Brother, a Friend and a Mentor and i've been living in a surreal world, not fully able to understand what's missing in my life..
I wrote this song for a special someone who didn't realize just how many people he touched, in so many ways.. I should feel lucky to have been blessed with such a beautiful person in my life. but unfortunately, sadness and emptiness are a tough act to follow!!
Love you Steven .. Miss you so much.. May You R.I.P.
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