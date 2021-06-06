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Intelligence: Real vs Fake
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Best Christian Teaching Videos
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31 views • June 06, 2021
What can we do about people on the Internet who bother us with their crazy conspiracy theories and irrational arguments? The Internet itself has turned to Artificial intelligence for a solution. This is ironic, since A.I. is what started the problem in the first place. (Please see our video "Internet Zombies" https://youtu.be/jo50mZrbsjM for further explanation of how that has happened.)

Nevertheless, social media now regularly shadow bans, blocks, or completely shuts down anyone who does not conform with their beliefs in several different areas.

Far from being a solution, artificial intelligence on the Internet is only further polarizing the world. We have A.I. to blame for the increase in violence and irrationality over various global issues. In this video, we present to you the REAL solution... one which we urgently need to implement, and which we are now experimenting with on this channel.
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facebookconspiracy theoriesdebategoogleaiartificial intelligencealgorithmsconspiracy theoristsconspiracy theoryconspiracyalgorithmconspiracy theoristseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertemotionalismglobal issues
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy