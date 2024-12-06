BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Omaha's Road Crews Shift Demographics
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
Omaha's roads are in perpetual construction, but a notable shift has occurred in the workforce over the years, especially the last four. Under the current administration, the city's road crews have increasingly become dominated by illegal aliens, primarily Latinos, who've crossed into the U.S. facilitated by lax border policies. These workers, employed by companies that benefit from their lower wage demands, are now a common sight on Omaha's streets. Critics argue this not only displaces American workers but also sees construction firms, who profit from this arrangement, funneling money back into the pockets of local politicians through campaign donations. This symbiotic relationship perpetuates the cycle of roadwork without addressing the underlying issues of job displacement and cultural integration.

#nebraska #omaha #roadcrew #news #nebraskanews #illegals #roadcrew #roadwork #Demographics

 NebraskaJournalHerald.com

nebraska omaha news
