Dec 3 2020 Dr Tenpenny & Robyn Openshaw (Green Smoothie Girl) - Airlines are controlled by communists

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Published on 04 Dec 2020 / In Health / Health Freedom
The Green Smoothie Girl gets thrown off a Delta flight, banned for life, and Delta employees turn 400 passengers into an angry mob. Dr. Tenpenny, asks Robyn how she learned the airlines are under communist control.