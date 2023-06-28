Getting out of the war in Ukraine will be quite easy, RFK Jr

Russia Ukraine U pdates
June 28, 2023
This was stated by US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. He recalled that there was an agreement between Russia and Ukraine in April last year and Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of Kiev. However, the United States intervened.
“And now we have killed 350,000 young people there. And I am not an apologist for Vladimir Putin. It was a brutal war. But we also need to look at our role in provocations since 1997,” he said.
