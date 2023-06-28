Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Getting out of the war in Ukraine will be quite easy, RFK Jr
channel image
High Hopes
2597 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
23 views
Published Wednesday

Russia Ukraine U pdates


June 28, 2023


This was stated by US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. He recalled that there was an agreement between Russia and Ukraine in April last year and Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of Kiev. However, the United States intervened.


“And now we have killed 350,000 young people there. And I am not an apologist for Vladimir Putin. It was a brutal war. But we also need to look at our role in provocations since 1997,” he said.


Support Russiaukraineupdates 🎖️🪖https://paypal.me/russiaukraineupdates


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2woq82-getting-out-of-the-war-in-ukraine-will-be-quite-easy-rfk-jr..html

Keywords
uswarunited statesukrainepresidential candidateagreementrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrkievrussia ukraine updates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket