Russia Ukraine U pdates





June 28, 2023





This was stated by US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. He recalled that there was an agreement between Russia and Ukraine in April last year and Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of Kiev. However, the United States intervened.





“And now we have killed 350,000 young people there. And I am not an apologist for Vladimir Putin. It was a brutal war. But we also need to look at our role in provocations since 1997,” he said.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2woq82-getting-out-of-the-war-in-ukraine-will-be-quite-easy-rfk-jr..html