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Doctor Tells Patient Not To Take Vaccines Because They’ll Soon be Pulled
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1377 views • January 17, 2022
During a telephone call to an after hours Dr in Chichester, UK, the Dr advised against taking any more jabs, then explains that she believes the "vaccines" are about to get pulled due to new data on safety that's recently come to light.
The Vax-Pass has been dropped, the UK government has admitted that the Jabs cause permanent damage to the immune system and a criminal investigation has been opened with the London Metropolitan Police. It's hard to think that these events are not related.
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The Vax-Pass has been dropped, the UK government has admitted that the Jabs cause permanent damage to the immune system and a criminal investigation has been opened with the London Metropolitan Police. It's hard to think that these events are not related.
Follow me on Gab gab.com/SonOfEnos or on GETTR https://gettr.com/user/sonofenos
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