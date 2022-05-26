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Walter Veith - The Book Of Hebrews: Substance & Shadow - Chapter 11: Gallery Of Faith
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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In this chapter we step into the hall of fame where hang the portraits of those who have conquered by faith. The fact that these portraits hang there in the first place is of great encouragement to us on who the end of the world has come. Knowing how these champions of faith struggled against their human weaknesses should give us hope that we too may be overcomers in Christ.

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