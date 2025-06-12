India❗️First footage from the Boeing crash site - part 4

❗️First footage from the Boeing crash site appears on social media

❗️Media publishes video of plane crash in India

This is said to be the first crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

❗️ Air India passenger plane crashes in Ahmedabad, India

India Today reports that there were 242 people on board.

At least 133 people have been killed in an Air India plane crash in western India, News18 reported.

According to a Reuters source, the plane was heading to Birmingham. India Today says the destination is London.

There are survivors in the plane crash, NDTV reports.