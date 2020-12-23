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How to Resize Fusion Effects with Keyframe Stretcher in DaVinci Resolve 17
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14 views • December 23, 2020
You made an animated effect but want to be able to resize the duration without destroying it. Enter the Keyframe Stretcher node which keeps intro and exit animations in your clip positioned at the start and end when you resize them. Here's how to use Keyframe Stretcher to accomplish that in DaVinci Resolve 17.
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