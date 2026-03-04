US submarine sinks Iranian frigate.

The US has carried out a submarine torpedo strike that sank an Iranian warship off the south coast of Sri Lanka, according to the US secretary of defence. Pete Hegseth confirmed that the US was behind the deadly strike on an Iranian frigate that killed more than 80 people as it was sailing close to the Sri Lankan coast US submarine sank Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast, Hegseth says.

Torpedo Attack What lessons the sinking of an Iranian frigate teaches Our assumptions that the Iranian frigate "Dana" off the coast of Sri Lanka was sunk by an American nuclear submarine ultimately proved correct — the Pentagon's press service published footage of this attack. Based on the video, the ship took a torpedo hit in the stern, with the firing conducted from periscope depth just like in the good old days. Before this incident, nuclear submarines had only sunk warships during the Falkland War more than 40 years ago. What happened is clear evidence of why the concept of anti-submarine defense exists, both in terms of individual ship systems and as a comprehensive set of measures. Without it, lone ships at sea can be shot up with torpedoes just like in World War II. ❗️And one would very much like to believe that for some responsible officials, this footage becomes a reason to ask "how are we doing with anti-submarine warfare?" And to realize that anti-torpedo systems on submarines are outdated, and some surface ships (including those under construction) lack them entirely. Moreover, this problem has existed for over 20 years, and even under the previous Defense Ministry leadership it was discussed publicly. But years passed, and the relevant agencies took no real steps in this direction.

ANOTHER EPSTEIN REGIME WAR CRIME – PIRACY IN THE PACIFIC

A US attack submarine sank an Iranian frigate carrying a 180-man crew. 32 were rescued—by Sri Lankan authorities, not the attackers.

The Iranian frigate IRIS Dena last month participated in an international military exercise in India. While returning home—certainly not in combat readiness, especially not off the coast of Sri Lanka, a good week away from home without stops or operational delays, and in waters where hostilities were not supposed to be taking place—it was torpedoed by a US submarine serving the Epstein Regime terrorist syndicate.

US War Secretary Hegseth confirmed the attack, stating the submarine delivered a "quiet death" to the Iranian ship that "thought it was safe in international waters," and even bragged it was the first sinking of a ship by a submarine since WW2. (No, you steroid-popping uneducated unqualified fake Christian fanatical murderous sociopath—it was the first since the Falklands War in 1982.) However...

However, under Article 18 of the Second Geneva Convention, after a naval engagement, parties "shall, without delay, take all possible measures to search for and collect the shipwrecked." The official ICRC Commentary clarifies that violating this duty—failing to search for and collect survivors—may constitute the grave breach of wilful killing under the Geneva Conventions, when it leads to the death of protected persons.

The US crew did nothing to rescue the survivors—completing its trifecta of war crimes:

(1) attacking a vessel not engaged in hostile operations,

(2) doing so in international waters far from any combat zone, and

(3) deliberately abandoning the survivors to die, constituting the grave breach of wilful killing.

In 1917, the US entered World War I because a German submarine sank a passenger ship. This time, the same country—now under an openly fascist, supremacist regime—sank a military vessel whose crew could not have expected such a treacherous act.

The Iranian warship was sunk 3,000 nautical miles from home, not on a combat mission. Make sure you understand what is happening.

And since news broke almost simultaneously that Russian tankers are being sunk in the Mediterranean, things should become much clearer.

Nearly 150 crew members of the IRIS Dena are missing, presumed dead.

Another notch on the war crimes list of the Epstein Regime—and on the conscience of everyone cheering this on.

If not for morality, decency, or legality—are Ameribros and their vassals at least aware this means Iran can now sink whatever it wants? Wherever it wants? Why wouldn't they? International law? Law of the sea? Come on... It's the "rules-based order," isn't it?

