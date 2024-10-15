RT News - October 15 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 15, 2024
rt.com
India and Canada expel each other's diplomats in the latest escalation over the death of a Sikh separatist last year. Israel carries out massive strikes on civilians in Northern Gaza, killing dozens and wounding more than a hundred. That's as the IDF rains fire on a refugee camp at the heart of the enclave. Wall Street occupied for Gaza - multiple arrests are made during an anti-Israel protest organized by Jewish groups against US weapons being sent to support the war.