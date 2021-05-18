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Crypto Clarify covers MONERO (XMR)
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29 views • May 18, 2021
George and Ryan Cover another coin on today's episode: XMR. Monero was launched in 2014, and its goal is simple: to allow transactions to take place privately and with anonymity. Even though it’s commonly thought that BTC can conceal a person’s identity, it’s often easy to trace payments back to their original source because blockchains are transparent. On the other hand, XMR is designed to obscure senders and recipients alike through the use of advanced cryptography.
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