Hezbollah Strikes IDF's 'Merkava' Tank in Fiery Assault: Dramatic Footage Emerges
Published 18 hours ago

Amid the Gaza conflict, Hezbollah intensifies hostilities against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), heightening tensions along the Lebanese border. Following multiple aerial assaults on the Israeli military, the Lebanese militant faction initiates a ground offensive. Hezbollah has unveiled footage depicting a missile strike targeting an IDF Merkava Tank near the Israel-Lebanon border area.

Mirrored - Times Now World

Keywords
hezbollahidfmerkava tank

