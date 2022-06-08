The US Should Get Fully Prepared for the Unrestricted Warfare Launched by the CCP

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06/06/2022 Frank Gaffney: We should divest the funds of the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) that have been invested into Chinese companies that worked for the Chinese Communist Party, diversify the supply chain and look towards a national unity government to against the unrestricted warfare launched by the CCP