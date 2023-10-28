"Beer Mile" Run in Moscow today.
Rules: Chug a 0.33l beer and run 400m... Repeat four times.
🤢 If you vomit you get a penalty lap.
Would you make it?
Cynthia... it looks like the female reporter was trying to catch a closer view and interview. ; ) We see he has great strong legs... hmmm. ... not saying any more... haha.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.