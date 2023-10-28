Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Beer Mile" Run in Moscow today!
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
970 Subscribers
204 views
Published Yesterday

"Beer Mile" Run in Moscow today.

Rules: Chug a 0.33l beer and run 400m... Repeat four times.

🤢 If you vomit you get a penalty lap.

Would you make it?

Cynthia... it looks like the female reporter was trying to catch a closer view and interview. ; ) We see he has great strong legs... hmmm. ... not saying any more... haha.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket