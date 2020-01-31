CHD's Dafna Tachover Speaks With RT America

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Dafna Tachover, Director for CHD's 5G Program talks with RT America about CHD's historic 5g lawsuit against FCC for wireless harms to children. (FCC has refused to review its obsolete health guidelines ignoring the ill-effects of 5G.)