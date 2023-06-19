Countering BlackRock & "Woke" ESG with "Biblical Investing"

Countless Americans are invested in companies that are polluting the culture and even supporting the killing of unborn babies in abortion, but there is an alternative, explains Timothy Plan chief Art Ally in this interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Timothy Plan, which has billions under management, works to screen out the "most evil" companies from its funds, allowing Christians to avoid investing in firms that wage war on them and their values.
