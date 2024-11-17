144000 FOUND HIDDEN IN SCRIPTURE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chronologist & bible mathematician Malachi Yarden finds who are the 144000 hidden in scripture by use of Hebrew Numbers In Scripture (bible numeric's): 12+ years of intense research also finds:
Lost calendar of Lam 1:4 & 2:6 found chronologically hidden in scripture, unique discovery unlocks restored calendar in last days never seen before or known by Judaism or Christianity!
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3