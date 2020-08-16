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"New" Age Bullshit And The Suppression Of The Sacred Masculine - Extended Video Podcast Edition
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23 views • August 16, 2020
This is the extended podcast version of the presentation Mark Passio gave at the Free Your Mind 2 Conference in Philadelphia on April 27, 2013. In this presentation Mark talks about the "New" Age Movement as another Religion to control people's minds and prevent them from developing a deep understanding of Natural Law. Mark goes through 10 "New" Age Deceptions in the talk, and then offers a Correction to balance each deception. If you have bought into the hype of the "New" Age Movement, this is a video that you need to see to understand how you are being deceived.
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