Genetically Modified Insects – Risks Intentional? | www.kla.tv/26379
Insects are currently being made palatable to us in the media. For good reason! Certain circles have a great interest in us getting used to eating them. Genetic manipulations with insects are easily possible, thus creating many possibilities for food and pharmaceutical companies but also great risks for everyone of us. This program shows, that genetic engineering has little light but a lot of dark sides.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26379


