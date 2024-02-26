Palestinian Snipers Take Down Israeli Troops In Gaza

On February 25, the al-Mujahideen Brigades and the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, released footage from a recent joint attack in which several Israeli troops were targeted by snipers from the two allied Palestinian armed factions in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli troops were operating near their main battle tanks close to Taiba Towers in the western part of the city of Khan Younis when they came under sniper fire.

The footage released by the al-Mujahideen Brigades and the al-Quds Brigades indicate that at least six troops were hit, some directly in the head.

The attack shows how smaller factions in Gaza have been contributing to the fight against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). It also highlights the growing threats Israeli troops are facing after further expanding their control within the Strip, especially in Khan Younis.

The IDF announced on February 25 the death of two more soldiers in Gaza, both were servince in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

Their death has brought the toll of Israeli troops killed during ground operations in the Strip to 240. At least 1,361 others have been reportedly wounded.

The IDF withdrew several formations, mainly made up of reservists, from Gaza in recent weeks. Its troops also abandoned several parts of the Strip. In addition, Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have reportedly made some progress in recent days.

Despite these developments, the IDF is still preparing to launch a large-scale offensive in the southern Gaza area of Rafah, which is located right on the border of Egypt. More than one million Palestinians are currently taking shelter there.

An offensive in Rafah could lead to a significant increase in the number of casualties in the Strip, which has already exceeded 29,000.

