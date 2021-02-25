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Humans Will Become "A Gamma Species."
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58 views • February 25, 2021
Our spiritual guides informed us many moons ago that we would be becoming "a gamma species." About 2010 astrophysicists noticed a stream of cosmic rays coming in from the galactic center, gamma rays being a part of the stream. Gamma rays have the capacity to alter DNA, depending on exposure ratios. Kent and Renee discuss the intended effect for humanity.
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