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Cuomo’s “Emmy” is a Satire to Push Back on CrowdsourceTheTruth’s Exposure of Cuomo’s Lies
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35 views • November 24, 2020
Jason Goodman, CrowdsourceTheTruth.com, there’s more to the Emmy Award for Cuomo than the absurdity & hypocrisy everyone is laughing at. Why did these people sue Jason over his Emmy Awards satire?
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