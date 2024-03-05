DOLTON MAYOR TIFFANY HENYARD CLAPS BACK 😅 AT CRITICS' CLAIMS OF CORRUPTION 🎙 RMU DEI INTERVIEW

17 minutes is the sweet spot 🤣 ALAZATIONS, babuh!





Dolton, Illinois Mayor, Tiffany Henyard forcefully responded to her critics and claims of corruption during an INCLUSIVE interview with Roland Martin 😅





Oh, wait - that's NOT what the OG description read, ya massive sh1tl0rd, you! No...actually, it read [and VfB's screenshotting this for posterity!]:





"Dolton, Illinois Mayor, Tiffany Henyard forcefully responded to her critics and claims of corruption during and EXCLUSIVE interview with Roland Martin"





Um...W A T 😂 [SS: 😆]





2024 is the gift that will keep on giving so much, yore gunna get sick of the giving...so gibs 'till it hoitz!





We all know what one could say about Nina Brown, MZ. New Jacked City...I want to BUCK BREAK Roland 🦣





w e w 😅





Roland, either you got a deal on the most medicated butt plugs in existence, or else, you're dumber than the people whom actually believed in the narrative of Deliverance! 🤤





You sat there and let her Li'l Kim ass hit grand slams around yore fat head, not challenging even a single allegation - this is what you get from (((journalism))); the 'boss' engages in Wesson Oil parties all night, and when they arrive at 'work', there's a team of well-lubricated twinks to 'fill you in'...well, looks like they filled you up with packing foam, instead of dat sweet, sweet cream, brah 😁





See, Roland - you AREN'T a journalist; you're NOT even a stenographer...you're just a parrot 🦜





A parrot who does Shatner...better than Shatner 👽





Yore pauses are sofa king pregnant that they owe child support!





In fact, let's archive a couple of comments, because I could sit here all day doing this! 🤡🌎





Roland, you forgot to ask her about:

1. Her arrest for car theft.

2. Having a politial rival's house shot up

3. Firing the Police Chief

4. Locking the clerk out of her office

5. Refusing to allow the Council into government buildings

6. Closing down bars who refuse to support her

7. The lawsuits from local businesses

8. Refusal to release public records to the press

9. The Police cars being repossessed

10.Her being investigated bythe FBI

11. Section 8 fraud

12. Her food truck failing health standards

13. Her skating rink

14. Cutting the future Mayor's salary

15. 50% interest rate she agreed to on her city vehicle

16. Putting barricades up to block the car show, and telling the police to tow any cars there in order to get people to her event.

17. Hiring a registered offender as an inspector, and knowing he would have to go into homes with children and single women.

18. Prohibiting business owners from renewing their business license.

19 Prohibiting that Sista with 85,000 square feet shopping center with community programs to help single parents and the homeless.

20. Extorting business owners to contribute to her campaign fund and her events.

21. Having the 75 year old man arrested because of his differences of opinions.

22. And Keith Freeman being her married boyfriend ... allegedly





You have tanked your reputation in order to let her continue to spew lies. You should be ashamed, sir. There's nothing wrong with calling out corruption. Very disappointed. Don't know whether to think you were too lazy to know what she really did, or if you were too willing to support someone who shares your views even if they are corrupt.





Where’s the hard hitting questions ROLAND??? If she were to represent the GOP you would’ve held the her feet to the flames.





“False allezations” . No wonder she cannot properly address it; she cant even pronounce it correctly.





Just when you think you’ve hit rock bottom, Roland says: Hold my beer! 🍻





Now Roland, she’s stealing from a poor black community. The median income of Dolton is 24/k. How could you allow that to slide like this? This is why so many communities with black leaders struggle. Corruption has no color and they all need to be help accountable!





As a person with an accounting degree I can say that she doesn't even understand how basic finance works. Matter of fact she doesn't have a clue about anything.





This is called bad journalism folks.





Not paying bills doesn’t put you in a deficit, it puts you in debt. Spending more than your income/revenue is a deficit.





She was breaking into cars 6 years ago. She never changed, and is now just stealing from people she is supposed to represent. Horrible. The Feds need to step in.





It's laughable that she says she has no knowledge of the charity that BEARS HER NAME with countless social media videos of her at their events. Please don't give any credibility to this corrupt politician. She needs to be behind bars.





Like my husband always said, “You can’t fix stupid.” Roland you won the prize 🏆





She only cut her successor's salary. So basically, she gets $224k a year for the rest of her term but her replacement would only get $25k.[slightly edited]