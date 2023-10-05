Free Biofield Clearing sound healing session with 174 Hz tuning fork to help clear the chakras back

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 2. This session focuses on the back of the body, both left and right sides. Listening can help a person heal from past traumas and stuck energies. To learn more about this method and its development see thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





In this session I use a 174 Hz tuning fork to invite any stuck energy off to the side of each chakra to come into the body (combing). I then mix that energy with the energy in the chakra. Then column out until the energy feels like it flows freely.



The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.



Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.



Time Codes:





0:00 Intro

0:11 Opening the Earth Star Chakra

3:04 Opening the Sun Star Chakra

5:00 Right Side Foot

6:54 Right Side Knee

9:49 Right Side Root

12:20 Right Side Sacral

13:54 Right Side Solar Plexus

16:31 Right Side Heart

19:38 Right Side Throat

23:11 Right Side Third Eye

25:16 Crown

29:10 Left Side Third Eye

31:09 Left Side Throat

33:31 Left Side Heart

36:31 Left Side Solar Plexus

38:12 Left Side Sacral

40:09 Left Side Root

41:50 Left Side Knee

43:36 Left Side Foot

44:55 Wrapping Up

45:31 End





