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1 - Starting a FAST - May 28, 2022
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57 views • May 28, 2022
It was not intended to be an annual ritual, but is turning out that way. I will catalog the numerous surprising benefits of fasting, my motivation and a wealth of fasting knowledge over the next few days, perhaps weeks. My body has ordered one, so I will comply.
This video is an introduction to my fast, and a bit on why I am undertaking it. More links, videos and information can be found at TedDunlap dot net and BitterrootBugle dot com
This video is an introduction to my fast, and a bit on why I am undertaking it. More links, videos and information can be found at TedDunlap dot net and BitterrootBugle dot com
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