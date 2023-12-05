Create New Account
Lukeville, AZ: Groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall
channel image
GalacticStorm
2179 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

Bill Melugin reports: Our cameras were rolling in Lukeville, AZ as groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall as Border Patrol & federal contractors were trying to fix it. Their human smuggler then shrugs at our cameras & salutes us. Cuts/breaches all over wall here.


@BillMelugin_

https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1732056431753408694?s=20



Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

