【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 23-Year-Old Alex From Utah to the Suffering Chinese: Just Keep Holding On, Be Strong and With Time Things Will Change

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 23-year-old Alex from Utah to the suffering Chinese: The CCP has been around for many years and it won’t be taken down in one day. Just keep holding on, be strong and with time things will change
